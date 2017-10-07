WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Trump hits back at late night shows critical of Republicans

Tyler Barker Oct 07, 2017, 10:18 am

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is pushing back against late night television show hosts who have been sharply critical of Republicans.

The president took to Twitter Saturday morning to argue that Republicans should be given “equal time” because of the “one-sided” coverage, an apparent reference to Federal Communications Commission rules dealing with candidates during elections.

Trump tweeted: “Late Night host(s) are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

He suggested “more and more people” are clamoring for more coverage of the GOP.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Myers” immediately tweeted back that he’d “love” to have Trump on his show. Myers, who’s been among the most vocal Trump critics, said his studio address was “15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

