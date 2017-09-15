Trump goes on tweet storm after London bombing

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – President Donald Trump called on British police to be “proactive” in light of today’s terror attack in London.

Trump’s string of tweets came after an improvised explosive device detonated on the London subway this morning, injuring more than 20 people.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” he first tweeted in response.

Trump followed minutes later with two more tweets that talked about the fight against terrorism and his administration’s efforts to do so.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!” he wrote.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” he wrote.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, in an interview following an emergency cabinet meeting, was asked about Trump’s tweets.

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” May said.

In his first on-camera remarks today, Trump called the attack “an absolutely terrible thing.”

“I’m going to call the prime minister right now,” Trump said.

“We have to be tougher and we have to be smarter,” he said.

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

