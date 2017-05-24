Trump dumps ‘clean coal’ research he praised in campaign

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – President Donald Trump promised his administration would bring about “clean coal,” but his budget proposed slashing research the industry says it needs to make that a reality.

The Energy Department has spent more than $200 million a year on research into ways to capture and store the carbon dioxide emitted when coal is burned to make electricity. Under Trump’s proposal released Tuesday that would be cut to $31 million, an 85 percent reduction.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” said Brad Crabtree, vice president of fossil energy for the Great Plains Institute, a Minneapolis-based group that studies energy and advocates on behalf of carbon capture. “I think at some point the administration is going to have to decide whether they intend to keep their commitments to ensuring a future for coal.”

