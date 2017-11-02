    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News Trump calls for death penalty for NYC truck attack suspect
    National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Trump calls for death penalty for NYC truck attack suspect

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 09:49 am

    8
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the suspect in the New York City truck attack that killed eight people “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

    Trump expressed his feelings late Wednesday, tweeting that “NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

    Federal prosecutors say in court papers that 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his hospital room. Authorities say the Uzbek immigrant said “he felt good about what he had done.”

    Prosecutors have brought terrorism charges against the Saipov. They say the Islamic State group’s online calls to action spurred Saipov to launch the attack in lower Manhattan on Halloween.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostScientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives