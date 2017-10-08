Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories
Troopers Investigating a Deadly Shooting in Clay County
By Rebecca FernandezOct 07, 2017, 20:01 pm
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Troopers are investigating a shooting reported in Clay County.
West Virginia State troopers said Jody Thomas was shot and killed by Samuel Lanham at a home on Laurel Fork Road Saturday morning.
Lanham was later shot and killed after a police chase through downtown Charleston Saturday afternoon.
