Troopers Investigating a Deadly Shooting in Clay County

Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 07, 2017, 20:01 pm

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Troopers are investigating a shooting reported in Clay County.

West Virginia State troopers said Jody Thomas was shot and killed by Samuel Lanham at a home on Laurel Fork Road Saturday morning.

Lanham was later shot and killed after a police chase through downtown Charleston Saturday afternoon.

Rebecca Fernandez

