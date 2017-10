Advertisement



CINCINNATI (BY: Katie Vogel and Sarah Brookbank, The Cincinnati Enquirer) – Nothing lights up the Internet rage-o-meter quite like … candy corn?

But what exactly is in these controversial, corn kernel-shaped nuggets of sweetness? Will trick-or-treaters even consume them?

Brach’s candy corn, a ubiquitous member of most candy aisles is comprised of: Sugar, corn syrup, confectioner’s glaze, salt, dextrose, gelatin, sesame oil, artificial flavor, honey, yellow 6, yellow 5, red 3.

