Advertisement



MCDOWELL CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Around 10:30 this morning, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Baker’s Ridge in the Paynesville area of McDowell County.

Upon arrival the deputies found a 38-year-old male deceased due to a unstable tree that fell on him while timbering on Private Property.

At this time the sheriff’s office is not releasing his name until all family members have been notified.

Related

Comments

comments