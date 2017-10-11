Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Bust

Advertisement



OAK HILL– A weekend traffic stop lead to a narcotics arrest in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident;

On Saturday October 7, 2017 Deputy First Class E.A. Shrewsbury of the Fayette County Sheriffs Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just outside of Oak Hill at the US 19 and Rt. 612 intersection. Shrewsbury believed the driver to be impaired and conducted a field sobriety test. Deputy First Class S.K.Neal and his K-9 partner “Evo” responded to this traffic stop to conduct a vehicle narcotics scan. After a positive indication by the K-9 team, a search of the vehicle was conducted. In the passenger compartment was discovered a quantity of marijuana that was prepackaged for sale along with scales. In the trunk was located a one (1) pound block of marijuana.

The driver, 27 year old Jared Hall of Mount Hope, was arrested for the felony charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Driving Under the Influence-Drugs, and Driving Revoked Due to DUI. Hall has posted a $10,000.00 bond since his arrest.

“Aggressive police work on behalf the officers in this case produced great results”, said Sheriff Fridley. “Looking past a traffic violation for bigger things is a valuable skill”.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by DFC E.A. Shrewsbury of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

