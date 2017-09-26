Toyota making $115M investment in WV plant

BUFFALO, WV (THE HUNTINGTON HERALD-DISPATCH) – Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia will be making a $115.3 million investment to produce the company’s first American-made hybrid transaxles at its Buffalo facility, company leaders announced Tuesday morning.
Production of the transaxles is scheduled to begin at the Buffalo, West Virginia, Toyota engine and transmission plant in 2020.
Leah Curry, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, said Tuesday that hybrid technology is essential to the future of the company.
“Producing these new transaxles in West Virginia solidifies our plant’s role in producing the next generation engines and transmissions that will drive the future of mobility,” she said.
Photo Courtesy: Herald-Dispatch