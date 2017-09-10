WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Top federal prosecutor tapped for southern West Virginia
Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Top federal prosecutor tapped for southern West Virginia

Rebecca FernandezBy Sep 10, 2017, 15:53 pm

13
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A former West Virginia Republican Party chairman has been selected to become the top federal prosecutor in the southern half of the state.

President Donald Trump nominated Mike Stuart to be U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she recommended Stuart for the position. She says Stuart “has shown great leadership, professionalism, and character throughout his career.”

If confirmed, Stuart would take over from Carol Casto, who was appointed after former U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin resigned in December 2015 to run for governor, a bid which he lost.

Stuart is an attorney from Charleston who served as state GOP chairman from 2010 to 2012. He served as a co-chairman of Trump’s West Virginia presidential campaign team.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBeckley VA Medical Center Heads To Florida to Help Vets with Hurricane Irma
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives