Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – With a loss against Clemson, Virginia Tech drops from #12 to #16 this week. WVU remained the same at #23 with their bye this weekend. Virginia Tech will travel to Boston College next weekend and WVU will travel to #8 TCU next weekend. It was also announced that ESPN College GameDay will be broadcasting the TCU vs. WVU game next Saturday at 3:30 p.m
Top 25 AP Rankings: Week 6
By Paloma VillicanaOct 01, 2017, 19:44 pm1
