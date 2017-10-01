WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Top 25 AP Rankings: Week 6
SportsSports News

Top 25 AP Rankings: Week 6

Paloma VillicanaBy Oct 01, 2017, 19:44 pm

1
0
Advertisement

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – With a loss against Clemson, Virginia Tech drops from #12 to #16 this week. WVU remained the same at #23 with their bye this weekend. Virginia Tech will travel to Boston College next weekend and WVU will travel to #8 TCU next weekend. It was also announced that ESPN College GameDay will be broadcasting the TCU vs. WVU game next Saturday at 3:30 p.m

Comments

comments

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives