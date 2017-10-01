Top 25 AP Rankings: Week 6

Advertisement



Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – With a loss against Clemson, Virginia Tech drops from #12 to #16 this week. WVU remained the same at #23 with their bye this weekend. Virginia Tech will travel to Boston College next weekend and WVU will travel to #8 TCU next weekend. It was also announced that ESPN College GameDay will be broadcasting the TCU vs. WVU game next Saturday at 3:30 p.m

Related

Comments

comments