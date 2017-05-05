Tire collections set in West Virginia in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May.

The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held. Tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires of 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The first collection is being held Saturday in Wayne County. Another will be held May 10 in the Wyoming County community of Rock View.

Other collections will be held May 13 in Calhoun and Taylor counties, May 16 in Fayette County, May 20 in Boone, Jackson, Marshall and Mason counties, and May 31 in Nicholas County.

