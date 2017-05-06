Tire Collections Across The State In May

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state this month.

The D.E.P says that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia ID, for the county where the collection is being held. Only car and light-truck tires of 16 inches or less will be accepted. Businesses are not allowed to participate.

The first collection is being held today in Wayne county, and another will be held May 10th in the Wyoming county community of rock view.

Other collections will be held May 13th in Calhoun and Taylor counties, May 16th in Fayette county, May 20th in Boone, Jackson, Marshall and Mason counties, And finally, May 31st in Nicholas county.

