Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel, changed his story: police report

JUPITER, FL (AP/ABC NEWS) – A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.

The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them. Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it “may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly.”

The report said Woods was cooperative “as much as possible” when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was “extremely sleepy” and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk.

Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel and changed his story when he was arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a police report.

According to the police report, an officer in Jupiter, Florida, saw a black Mercedes stopped in the roadway in the right lane. The car was running and Woods was “asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up,” the report said. Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech, the report said.

Woods, the driver and only person in the car, had his seat belt on and was seated in the driver’s seat. The car’s brake lights were illuminated and the right blinker was flashing, the report said.

“Woods stated that he did not know where he was,” according to the report. “Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was.”

Woods told police he takes several prescription medications, according to the report.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on his own recognizance.

He was administered a Breathalyzer exam and his alcohol level was recorded at zero.

In a statement, Woods blamed the incident on prescription medication.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too,” he said.

Related

Comments

comments