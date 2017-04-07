Tickets on sale for first annual WV Craft Brew Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Tickets are on sale for the First Annual WV Craft Brew Festival set to take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 2 pm – 10 pm at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.statefairofwv.com, at the State Fair of WV Box Office, select City National Banks and the Greenbrier Valley Visitor’s Center in Lewisburg!

“We are very excited for a day filled with music, food and the best of West Virginia’s Craft Beers,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “This event is not only going to be a good time, but funds raised will go to help with scholarships from the State Fair and Lewisburg Rotary Club.”

By purchasing a ticket, festival goers will receive a limited number of tickets for beer tastings, a commemorative mug and all day music. Additional beer tastings will be available for purchase.

Patrons for the Brew Festival will also have access to special workshops on beer and food pairings and the importance of agriculture in the brewing process. The mission of this event is to support and expand the ever-growing craft beer movement in West Virginia, while also supporting the local community. Proceeds from this event will go toward the scholarship and endowment funds for the State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary Club.

For more information including tickets prices, please visit the State Fair of West Virginia Event Center’s website at www.statefairofwv.com

