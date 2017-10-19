    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Three Male Suspects Wanted For Theft in Raleigh County
    Three Male Suspects Wanted For Theft in Raleigh County

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 18, 2017, 21:46 pm

    RALEIGH COUNTY — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a grand larceny that occurred on Sunday October the 15th, 2017 at Heritage Equipment located on Dry Hill Road.

    Three male suspects were involved in the theft of several truck radiators, after-coolers and air conditioner condensers and several other items including welding leads and semi-truck tires.

    If anyone has information or can identify these subjects or the vehicle please call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 and ask for Dep. Ramey or the Detective Bureau.

    Rebecca Fernandez

