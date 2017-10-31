Thousands Come Out For Annual Pumpkin Festival

Advertisement



OAK HILL– Oak Hill held their annual Pumpkin Festival Monday night after having to reschedule the event due to power outages over the weekend.

Thousands of children lined main street in Oak Hill all in the pursuit of the coveted halloween candy. Businesses from around the area were there to hand out the goodies. But if for some reason candy wasn’t your thing, you could also enjoy the Lewis House decorated in carved jack-o-lanterns made by the community. Mike Lively, the chairman of the Lively Family Ampitheater Committee who puts on the event, says they continue to do this every year as a way to say thank you.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community, to give the families a place to come that is safe and a good environment, a family environment. And it’s a way for the businesses to say thank you to all the people who make them successful in town,” Lively said.

Lively went on to say that they plan to put on the event again next year.

