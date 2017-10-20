    •
    Third suspect arrested in Ansted drug bust

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 20, 2017, 10:36 am

    FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The third suspect in the Ansted narcotics search warrants from earlier this week has been apprehended. Paul Horne of Ames Heights was arrested today by Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriffs Department, at a residence in the Miller Ridge area of Fayette County.

    Horne was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate, where his bond was set at $25,000.00, for the felony charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin. Horne was unable to post bond and has been remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

