Theatre Of West Virginia Partners With The Rocket Boys Festival

The Theatre West Virginia met Wednesday afternoon to discuss this years Rocket Boys festival.

The meeting consisted of planning dates for theatre events in collaboration with the original members of the Rocket Boys. The Theatre West Virginia will partner with the Rocket Boys Festival, including collaborations with McDowell native Steve Harvey.

Roy Lee Cooke, Original Rocket Boy said, “Well today we are talking about the festival that’ll be in September of this year. We will now be connected directly with the Theatre of West Virginia. This is a good things because at this moment more people know more about Theatre West Virginia than about the Rocket Boys Festival. We feel that over time that this will be a great merit for us.”

Roy Lee Cooke is an original Rocket Boy from McDowell County and will host the upcoming festival at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine starting September 18th. For more information visit rocketboysfestival.com.

-Frank Notarbartolo

