The Independence Fund and Tire Pros raising $20K at Bridge Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – The Independence Fund and Tire Pros aka, “Allies for Independence” will support the biggest and most extreme sports event on the planet by raising over $20,000.00 to provide a disabled Veteran a new all-terrain wheelchair. The Bridge Day Festival showcases six hours of safe, legal B.A.S.E. jumping in Fayetteville, W. Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

“B.A.S.E. jumping is an adrenaline-packed sport that brings the world to West Virginia. The ‘Allies for Independence’ are ready to use that energy to raise enough money to gift an all-terrain wheelchair to a severely disabled Veteran,” said Sarah Verardo, Executive Director for The Independence Fund. “As the wife of a catastrophically wounded war veteran, I know first-hand how much these track chairs can change a family’s life; we are thrilled to be at the Bridge Day Festival with Tire Pros supporting our Veteran community.”

B.A.S.E. stands for Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth. B.A.S.E. jumpers leap from these four objects with rapid-deploying parachutes. The inaugural W. Virginia B.A.S.E. jumping event happened in 1979 in front of a small crowd watching jumpers parachute off of the 876-foot New River Gorge Bridge. Since that first event, over 3000 first-time jumpers have made the leap. This year, the festival expects over 400 jumpers to make 800-plus jumps in one day.

“This is a super spectator sport that draws a wonderful crowd,” said Verardo. “Tire Pros of W. Virginia felt this was a great opportunity for The Independence Fund to reach a huge group of patriots, raise awareness for our cause and fund a new all-terrain wheelchair for a severely wounded Service Member.”

The Bridge Day Festival begins Friday, Oct. 20 with a registration bar-b-cue. Saturday is a full of jumping activity and the “Taste of Bridge Day.” Sunday, the event closes with photo pickup and an award ceremony. Fayetteville expects over 80,000 festival-attendees this year.

Aside from B.A.S.E. jumping as the main attraction, the festival hosts a variety of activities to include a “BigFoot” Monster Truck display, the Bridge Jam Musical Festival, the Bridge Day Chili Cook-off and the Bridge Day Poster Contest. More information about the weekend can be found at www.officialbridgeday.com. The Independence Fund is a national nonprofit organization that assists our nation’s wounded Veterans and their Caregivers. The organization has provided more than 1,900 all-terrain devices through its mobility program since 2007. The rugged-power wheelchair offers disabled Veterans the ability to regain their independence and engage in outdoor activities, which has a tremendous impact on the quality of their lives as well as their family relationships. The Independence Fund will have a demo all-terrain wheelchair on display at the Bridge Day Festival to demonstrate how this great device supports our wounded Service Members. For more details regarding the Independence Fund’s programs, how to donate, as well as event information, please visit www.independencefund.org.

