The Humane Society of Raleigh County will host its Annual Howloween Event for the Community

RALEIGH COUNTY– The Humane Society of Raleigh County will host its annual Howloween event on Saturday, October 28th, at the shelter on Grey Flats Road. The event is sponsored by Rainbow Pediatrics and will be an afternoon of fun filled activities for the whole family. Activities will include a vendor fair (approximately 25 vendors), fall photos, bouncy house for the kids, face painting and kids’ crafts, along with the annual pet costume contest. We have also added a new “carved pumpkin” contest this year. Bring out your best carved pumpkin for judging. The pet costume contest will begin at 2:00 pm with all the other activities starting at 1:00 pm. In addition there will be baked goods and a food truck available for snacks. Music and announcement will be furnished by DJ Jeff Bolen.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is a Non-Profit Organization serving Raleigh County and providing for the welfare of animals that are abandoned or injured. We operate as a “No-Kill” shelter and take in 2,000 – 3,000 animals per year, provide for their need, and strive to find forever homes for each of them.

