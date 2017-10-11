The Humane Society of Raleigh County will host a Fee Waived Adoption Event For Pets

Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY– ASPCA, Subaru, Hometown Subaru, and the Humane Society of Raleigh County will be hosting a Fee-Waived Adoption Event on October 20 and 21 at the Humane Society of Raleigh County’s Shelter located at 325 Grey Flats Road in Beckley West Virginia. The Fee-Waived adoptions will apply to the first 25 cats or dogs for approved adopters that are adopted over those two days. The adoption event will run from 11:00 am until 4:30 pm each of the two days.

This event is made possible by a special grant from the ASCPA and Subaru Loves Pets. The Humane Society of Raleigh County is very grateful for this grant and will host the adoption at our shelter with door prizes, treats for the children, and a few cars from Hometown Subaru to look at while you are looking at the animals in our care. This event is very important to the Humane Society because it will provide forever homes for many of our friends that have found their selves at the shelter.

To kick off the event, Alex Williams, Chief Financial Officer, with Hometown Subaru along with India Hosch, Vice President of HSRC Board of Directors, Humane Society Staff and Hometown Subaru representatives, and a few of our furry friends will meet with the press on Friday, October 13th at 1:00 pm at the Humane Society of Raleigh County Shelter at 325 Grey Flats Road to discuss the adoption event and answer any questions.

We are grateful to be partnering with the ASPCA and Subaru in this Fee-Waived Adoption Event.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is a Non-Profit Organization serving Raleigh County and providing for the welfare of animals that are abandoned or injured. We operate as a “No-Kill” shelter and take in 2,000 – 3,000 animals per year, provide for their need and strive to find forever homes for each of them.

