Temporary water outage & boil water advisory (Grandview Road/Crow Area)

RALEIGH CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – THE WATER SERVICE FROM LITTLE BEAVER STATE PARK TO THE END OF THE SYSTEM AT CROW ALONG GRANDVIEW ROAD WILL BE TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24th, 2017, FROM 9:00 AM TO 11:00 AM DUE TO IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WATER SYSTEM. ALL SIDE STREETS WILL BE AFFECTED AS WELL

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOLLOWING THE OUTAGE.

TIME OF OUTAGE IS ONLY OUR BEST ESTIMATE OF WHEN WE CAN GET WATER OFF AND MAKE THE NECESSARY CONNECTIONS AND CHANGES AND RESTORE WATER SERVICE. IT IS SUGGESTED THAT YOU COLLECT SOME WATER PRIOR TO THE OUTAGE FOR BOTH COOKING AND DRINKING AS WELL AS FOR SANITARY PURPOSES. SOMETIMES THE OUTAGE IS EXTENDED BEYOND ANTICIPATED TIME DUE TO CONDITIONS BEYOND OUR CONTROL.

IF WE ARE UNABLE TO PERFORM WORK DUE TO UNSEEN DELAYS OR INCLEMENT WEATHER, WORK WILL BE DONE ON FIRST PERMISSIBLE WORK DAY THEREAFTER. WE ARE SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE. WE ARE WORKING TO SERVE YOU BETTER.

PWSID# WV3304104 Date distributed 10-23-17

BECKLEY WATER COMPANY

P.O. BOX 2400

BECKLEY, WV 25802-2400

UTILITY ISSUED

BOIL WATER NOTICE

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

10-24-17

Beckley Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water advisory effective October 24, 2017 for the area from Little Beaver State Park to the end of the system at Crow along Grandview Road. The area includes all side streets. This notice is being issued due to planned water system improvements.

CONDITIONS INDICATE THERE IS A CHANCE THE WATER MAY BE CONTAMINATED. WATER QUALITY TESTING HAS NOT OCCURRED TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE PRESENCE OF CONTAMINATION IN YOUR WATER.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING FIRST.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened? What is being done?

Beckley Water crews are working to reestablish normal conditions and we will inform our customers when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the issue as soon as possible.

For more information, please contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by BECKLEY WATER COMPANY.

PWSID# WV3304104 Date distributed 10-23-17

