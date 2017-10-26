Technology Jobs Open Up for Community College Students

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– The WV Community and Technical College System (CTCS) is always looking for new opportunities to assist people seeking employment or retraining. The system works closely with employers to train people in programs that prepare them for high-paying, in-demand jobs.

Mined Minds had a need for well-trained software developers, so they developed a training boot camp to prepare their own workforce. Later they realized they could hire even more trained workers, so they partnered with New River Community and Technical College to train their faculty to deliver the same boot camp program and train even more people who will be eligible to be hired by the company.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin helped facilitate this partnership.

“When I invited Mined Minds to West Virginia, I could see how committed they are to retraining our workforce for the high-tech jobs of today and the future,” said Manchin. “Since first coming here, they started offering courses, graduated their first class, and set up a permanent office in the state. And now, with this new coding boot camp set to start at New River CTC, they’ll be reaching even more West Virginians – and opening even more doors of opportunity for good-paying jobs. I’d like to thank New River, the Community and Technical College System, and Mined Minds for making this happen.”

Throughout the boot camp, representatives from Mined Minds will interactwith students and check on progress to ensure they will meet their needs. Students will be learning Ruby programming, web development, database, programming logic and other skills for the software development field.

“Our job is to create programs that lead to real careers at high wages,” said CTCS Vice Chancellor Dr. Casey K. Sacks. “This program is one of those opportunities. When we see a need from an employer our colleges develop programs that benefit the company, college, and local job-seekers.”

In the state of West Virginia, the median salary for software developers is roughly $78,000 per year according Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi). Software developers help create the systems that run devices or control networks, as well as create the applications and develop coding that allows computer programs to work properly.

The 12-week boot camp at New River CTC begins Wednesday November 1, 2017 and is open to anyone interested in starting a new career path in this field. The boot camp is available at all four of New River’s campuses located in Beaver/Beckley, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact Tricia Hoover at phoover@newriver.edu or 304.929.6702.

