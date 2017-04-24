Technology Expo scheduled for May 3 in Ghent

GHENT, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — New River Community and Technical College students at the Advanced Technology Center, Ghent, will showcase their skills during the college’s annual Technology Expo on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Technology Expo gives our students the opportunity to show their families, friends and potential employers what they have learned,” said New River CTC President Dr. L. Marshall Washington. “This event is a celebration of what they’ve accomplished and it connects them to future opportunities.”

Students in the electric distribution engineering technology (line service), CDL, welding, automotive technology, information technology and industrial technology programs will provide demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with an awards ceremony for students starting at 2 p.m. The event will include a high voltage demonstrations by Pike Enterprises at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the International Lineman Museum and Hall of Fame mobile unit will be on site for tours.

Employers are encouraged to attend and interview students for current openings in their business. Pike Enterprises; David H. Elliot Company; Cianbro; CW Wright Construction Co.; Matheson Tri-gas; Utility Lines Construction Services, Inc. (Asplundh); Region I Workforce; American Safety Utility Corp.; American Electric Power; Penn Line Service, Inc.; Nicholas Construction, LLC; Gillman Services, Inc. (GSI); Temporary Solutions, Inc. and Control Products, Inc. (CPI) and American Electric Equipment will be conducting student interviews on site during the event.

The International Lineman Museum and Hall of Fame was established to pay tribute to the history of the industry and to workers who restore order during dangerous accidents and severe weather. Based in Shelby, N.C., the museum is a display of tools, insulators, and artifacts from all 50 states and 15 international countries. The museum has a mobile exhibit that regularly tours the country.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the event or to register as an employer, contact New River CTC Coordinator of Campus Learning Centers Peggy Epling at 304-929-5027 or Christi Copley at 304-929-5028. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

