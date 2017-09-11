Teacher found unresponsive at Independence High; Later dies

Advertisement



COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Board of Education confirmed this afternoon that a teacher at Independence High School in Coal City was found passed out in her classroom and later died at the hospital.

A spokesperson says the teacher had a medical condition and was found just after 8:00 a.m.

Trained medical professionals on campus and EMS tried to revive her.

The board is not releasing the name of the teacher.

The school dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Counselors from other local schools and agencies are available for grief counseling.

