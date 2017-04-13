Tate, Devine Grateful for Second Chance at Pro Football

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – For Ben Tate, Noel Devine, and others, one chance at professional football did not work out for a variety of reasons.

But thanks to the Greenbrier introducing its Spring League, both players and many more have another opportunity to prove to NFL and CFL franchises that they can still compete at the highest level.

Tate’s NFL career spans four teams – Houston, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh – while Devine, a former WVU Mountaineer, has played for Montreal and Edmonton in Canada.

They are two of eight running backs on the training camp roster, which also includes former Marshall star Ahmad Bradshaw, who has two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants.

The Spring League begins Saturday, and will consist of six games between April 15th and 26th.

