Tamarack hosting Jazz Feast Saturday

BECKLEY, WN (NEWS RELEASE) – Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host Jazz Feast on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a low country boil and other flavors of the South with live music by The Chris Oxley Quartet

Entrée options include Oysters on the Half Shell, Fried Alligator Tail, Slow Cooked Pork Po’ Boys, Red Beans and Rice, Cajun Fries, Kickin’ Collard Greens and more. A variety of sides and desserts will also be available.

The Chris Oxley Quartet was formed in 2004 to bring traditional and contemporary jazz to southern West Virginia through public and private events. The four members include Chris Oxley on tenor saxophone; keyboardist Robert A. Burnside, Jr.; David Burnside on stand-up bass; and Rick McCall on drums. The Quartet’s vocalist, Jane E. Harkins, joined in 2008.

Jazz Feast will be held outside on Tamarack’s terrace. In the event of inclement weather, Jazz Feast will be moved indoors.

Tickets are $58 per person plus tax and processing fees. Limited seating is available, and all seating is tables of four.

To purchase tickets, visit www.tamarackwv.com. For more information, contact Norma Acord at 304-256-6843, ext. 154 or visit Tamarack on Facebook.

