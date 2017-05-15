Take a spin down the street with Irish Road Bowling, a West Virginia staple

What do New York City, Boston and West Virginia have in common? The three are the only locations in the United States with Irish Road Bowling clubs.

The sport, which many might not have heard of, can be traced back to the 1600s in Ireland, according to the West Virginia Irish Road Bowling Association. It is believed that troops of Irish descent played the game in what is now West Virginia during the Civil War.

To play, all you need is a heavy ball and a mile and a half of road. Competitors throw the ball down the road until it comes to a stop. The overall goal of the game is for a team to have the least amount of throws before crossing the finish line.

