T-Rex Planet Visits West Virginia For The First Time!

It is something that West Virginia has never seen before, a T Rex exhibit full of life size dinosaurs and more!

The T Rex Planet made their first trip ever to the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center over the weekend. The exhibit included over fifty dinosaurs and some of them you could even ride! It also offered other fun activities for kids such as, bounce houses, Dino digs and much more.

The business that is based out of Detroit, Michigan, travels to different states for children and their families to experience their dinosaur exhibit. General Manager of T Rex Plant, Dave Eldika told us, “We think a lot of kids get to see dinosaurs on tv and they never actually get to interact face to face with them. I was a kid one time and I learned about them, I heard about them but never got to see them. So there are a lot of kids here who actually get to enjoy this kind of stuff here.”

General admission for adults was twenty dollars and for kids was twenty five which included all of the fun activities. And don’t worry if you missed it because they say plan on coming back next year!

