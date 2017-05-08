T Rex Planet, the ultimate family jurassic adventure, coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Announcing T. Rex Planet Jurassic Tour, a fun filled family event at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center May 13 & 14. There will be a wide range of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the family. Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods and discover the dinosaurs that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago!

“Tracey” (a young T-Rex) greets guests once every 3 hours and can be found walking and playing around the exhibit. The main exhibit features life size ultra-realistic animatronic dinosaurs; over 40 life size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these creatures, learn about them and even ride a T Rex. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs, and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages. There’s a fossil dig where young paleontologist can dig up ancient bones, a Virtual Reality Zone designed to stimulate your child’s imagination, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and much more!

Buy tickets at the venue or online at www.TRexPlanet.com

General Admission: Adults (ages 12 and up): $20/person Children: $25/child

Military discounts are $3 off with military ID and can only be applied when you buy in person.

