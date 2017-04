BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — The United Way’s “Swing into Spring” is Thursday, April 20th at Tamarack.

We will be announcing the cast of this year’s Dancing with the Stars for United Way.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 a couple.

Lots of great food from Tamarack and beverages available.

Call today to purchase your seat and be one of the first to know who is dancing! 304-253-2111!

