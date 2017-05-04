Sweet Treats Dessert Event: Saturday, May 13th

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to come on out to Beckley’s 11th Annual Sweet Treats Dessert event on Saturday, May 13th to kick off the Rhododendron Festival.

Local students will perform during the Raleigh County Schools’ Day of the Arts from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm and the delicious dessert-tasting will begin at 11:30 am.

Sweet Treats offers an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to promote themselves or their special dessert recipe, plus the event helps raise funds for the United Way.

Dessert participants provide at least 100 donated samples and will be selling larger portions if

you’d like to take some home!

For more information, visit “Beckley Events” on Facebook or the city’s website.

