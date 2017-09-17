Suspects wanted in Ohio Carjacking Arrested in West Virginia

Advertisement



WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (AP) – Police say three suspects wanted in an Ohio carjacking have been arrested in West Virginia after an hours-long manhunt.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny tells The Exponent Telegram that the suspects were arrested Sunday after avoiding capture for about eight hours in a search involving more than 100 police officers.

Four suspects were wanted in a carjacking in Columbus, Ohio. Matheny says the suspects’ vehicle had tripped a license-plate reader on Interstate 79 and later was stopped by sheriff’s deputies, but the vehicle took off and left the interstate.

After abandoning the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly fired a gun at deputies, who returned fire and wounded the suspect, whose condition wasn’t immediately available. Matheny says a tip eventually led police to the other three suspects in the community of West Milford.

