Suspects Sought in Church Theft

BECKLEY– Detectives are currently investigating a theft from a local church in Beckley.

Over the weekend, suspect/s stole the heat pump from the Memorial Baptist Church at 1405 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. While carrying out this theft, the suspect/s also did thousands of dollars of damage to the church’s HVAC system. Detectives are currently attempting to locate witnesses and video surveillance from the nearby area. It is requested that anyone with information related to the theft from this church, please contact the Beckley Police Department or Crimestoppers. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Persons with information may contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256- 1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255- STOP or Crimestopperswv.com”

