WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch National News ‘Survivor’ contestant outs fellow competitor as transgender
National NewsTop Stories

‘Survivor’ contestant outs fellow competitor as transgender

Scott PickeyBy Apr 13, 2017, 10:57 am

1
0

“Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith was outed as transgender by fellow competitor Jeff Varner on Wednesday night’s episode of the CBS reality competition. The move has prompted online criticism and condemnation by a major LGBT rights group.

Varner made accusations of “a deception” before revealing that Smith is transgender on the episode . Varner was immediately criticized by other players. He repeatedly apologized, but was voted out of the competition.

Smith explained that he didn’t mention that he was transgendered because he didn’t want to be known as “the trans ‘Survivor’ player.”

He writes in The Hollywood Reporter that by calling him deceptive, Varner invoked “one of the most odious stereotypes of transgender people.”

GLAAD also criticized the outing of Smith. It says it worked with CBS and Smith on how to properly respond.

Varner calls his actions a “mistake” on Twitter and says he’s “deeply saddened.”

Comments

comments

Scott Pickey

Related articles

Troopers not ruling out murder-suicide in McDowell County deaths

Boy, 8, craves burger, drives dad’s van a mile to McDonald’s

Million-dollar teachers: Cashing in by selling their lessons

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives