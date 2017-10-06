WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Survey cards being handed out at Turnpike tollbooths
FeaturedState

Survey cards being handed out at Turnpike tollbooths

Scott PickeyBy Oct 06, 2017, 10:33 am

8
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) – Cash paying customers on the West Virginia Turnpike are being handed cards by toll collectors through Saturday. The motorists are being asked to respond to a survey that will help determine the future tolls on the 88-mile highway.

The survey is part of a traffic engineering revenue study being done for the West Virginia Parkways Authority by a national firm in connection with a new state law that allows for up to$500 million in revenue bonds for road construction to be sold, Parkways General Greg Barr told MetroNews Thursday.

“Those cards have a link to a survey and it’s very important that we get some good information from those travelers about their frequency of use and about their likelihood of participating in a flat-rate program,” Barr said.

Click here to read more.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia fugitive captured in Thomasville, NC
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives