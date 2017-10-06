Survey cards being handed out at Turnpike tollbooths

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) – Cash paying customers on the West Virginia Turnpike are being handed cards by toll collectors through Saturday. The motorists are being asked to respond to a survey that will help determine the future tolls on the 88-mile highway.

The survey is part of a traffic engineering revenue study being done for the West Virginia Parkways Authority by a national firm in connection with a new state law that allows for up to$500 million in revenue bonds for road construction to be sold, Parkways General Greg Barr told MetroNews Thursday.

“Those cards have a link to a survey and it’s very important that we get some good information from those travelers about their frequency of use and about their likelihood of participating in a flat-rate program,” Barr said.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments