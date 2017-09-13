Supreme Court grants stay in Nicholas County school consolidation case

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — The Nicholas County Board of Education won’t be able to take any steps forward on its post-flood school consolidation plan until after the state Supreme Court hands down a ruling on the appeal from the state Board of Education.

The High Court issued a stay Wednesday of two previous orders from Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom.

In his Aug. 18 order, Bloom ruled the state BOE had overstepped its authority when it continually denied the local school board’s plan to consolidate schools in Richwood and Summersville at a central location. Bloom’s Sept. 6 order required the state BOE to give conditional approval of the plan or post a $130 million bond while waiting on the Supreme Court to make a ruling on the case.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments