Supreme Court grants extension for DOJ to respond to Blankenship appeal request

WASHINGTON (BY: CHRIS DICKERSON, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – The Department of Justice has been given an extra month to respond to former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship’s request to have the U.S. Supreme Court hear an appeal of his conviction.

The DOJ’s Office of Solicitor General had until June 26 to respond, but the Supreme Court now has given the office until July 26 to respond.

Attorneys for the former Massey Energy CEO filed the petition May 25 asking the Justices to take up an appeal of his criminal mine safety conviction. They say the U.S. District Court in Charleston and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., both erred in rulings, and they claim Blankenship was a victim of politics.

