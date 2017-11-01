    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Summers County Man Arrested for Sexual Assualt On A Minor

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 01, 2017, 10:50 am

    PIPESTEM (WOAY)- A Summers County man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a minor.

    Sargent T.J. Cochran with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY that Josh Boggs, 35 was arrested on Monday, October 30 on 4 counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

    The victim is a 15 year old girl. The encounter started in August and ended in early October.

    Cochran tells WOAY that he was found in Virginia by U.S. Marshals and extradited back to Summers County on Monday.

    Boggs is in the Southern Regional Jail under a $40,000 bond.

