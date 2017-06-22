Summers County Holds Girls Basketball Camp

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – While the countdown continues to a new season of high school basketball, various schools in Southern West Virginia are holding camps for future high school players this summer.

Summers County is holding its annual girls basketball camp this week, with between 40-50 campers taking part. It’s an even split between those participating in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Sarah Blevins, who will enter her second season as Lady Bobcats head coach this winter, says it’s not just a great way for campers to develop skills, but also an opportunity for current Lady Bobcats to grow as mentors.

Summers County will have several veterans returning from a team that reached the Class A state semifinals last season. Many of them are assisting with the camp this week.

Related

Comments

comments