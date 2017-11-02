STUDY: No surprise, West Virginia is falling apart

Advertisement



(WOAY) – A recent study by Wall Street 24/7 has some difficult numbers to swallow for the Mountain State.

The survey ranks WV as the #3 “State that is falling apart.”

We’re 25th as far as our roads falling apart compared to the rest of the country.

And WV comes it at #5 for bad bridges but we are the 14th highest state as far as money spent on highways.

The states the beat us and are in worse condition? Rhode Island, and believe it or not, Hawaii.

If you’d like to see how other states fared, click here.

Photo Courtesy: Shinnston News & Harrison County Journal

