Strawberry Festival Announces Batman As Parade Marshal

This year’s West Virginia Strawberry Festival Parade Marshal is none other than the Caped Crusader himself.

This Batman and his Batmobile will be going down Strawberry Lane on Saturday, May 20th with a special message.

John Buckland founded Heroes-4-Higher in 2012 and seeks to inspire children to be the hero in their own world. His four principles are to never give up, always do the right thing, help other people and never be a bully.

Heroes 4 Higher has visited over 300 schools for its, “Be the Hero Against Drugs and Bullying Tour” since September 2013 and even received a state of West Virginia legislative citation for its mission in 2014.

