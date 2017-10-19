Stonewall Resort to Host Hatfield Moonshine Dinner

Advertisement



Weston, WV (November 2017) – Stonewall Resort’s award-winning culinary team has partnered with Mark Hatfield, great, great grandson of legendary Devil Anse Hatfield and owner of The Original Hatfield Family Moonshine in Spencer, West Virginia, to offer a spectacular moonshine pairing dinner at Lightburn’s Restaurant at Stonewall Resort on Friday, Nov. 10, resort representatives announced.

Jason Jonilonis, director of food and beverage for Stonewall Resort, said, “Appalachian history and culture will come to life in the form of a creative and mouthwatering five-course pairing dinner featuring a variety of local moonshine cocktails. Guests will enjoy the menu, comradery and Mark Hatfield, who recently appeared on the History Channel reality program Hatfield’s & McCoy’s: White Lightning, and who will walk guests through each pairing along with our culinary team.”

Jonilonis said the menu was carefully crafted course-by-course to pair with the moonshine and to highlight innovative regional flavors and seasonal ingredients. The menu includes:

Lightburn’s Oyster Shooter with compressed kabocha squash mignonette; Golden Beet Bruschetta with local feta, pumpkin seed gremolata and heirloom salt; and, Duck Confit “Nacho” with blood orange salsa and guajillo pepper foam. Items to be paired with a “ Sunday Sipper” Thyme Shine Cooler.

Sipper” Thyme Shine Cooler. Braised Pork Belly with candied apple compote, foie gras stuffed baby apple, espelette and star anise. Paired with “Apple Pie” Harvest Tea.

Mizuna & Frisée Salad Roquefort cheesecake with pickled pear, pomegranate jewels, candied black walnuts and pomegranate gastrique. Paired with “Pear” Hatfield Pear Sangria.

Smoked & Braised Ribeye Duet cipollini with duck egg duchess potatoes and brussels sprout leaves. Paired with a “Charred” Smokey Manhattan.

Grilled White Peach honeycomb with black pepper panna cotta, lavender tuile and maple powder. Paired with a “Honey” Honey-Shine Peach Bellini

This special event will begin at 7:30pm. The package cost per couple, which includes the five-course dinner, moonshine cocktail pairing with each course, live music and overnight accommodations in the lodge, starts at $259/couple,

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the resort at 888-278-8150 or visiting the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

About Stonewall Resort

The Four Diamond-rated Stonewall Resort is a 201-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge and lakeside cottages, a conference center, restaurants, complete fitness center and swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The resort is located at Stonewall Resort State Park near Weston, West Virginia. Stonewall Resort is a joint private/public development between MHLP, Inc. and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® operates Stonewall Resort.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® represents the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Many are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers, the leading professional organization governing the multi-billion dollar conference center industry on five continents, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels deliver highly specialized service that anticipates guests’ needs and ensures a hospitality experience unsurpassed and long remembered. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels.

Related

Comments

comments