Steve Bannon will most likely support AG Morrissey for Senate

HARPERS FERRY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Today, U.S. Senate candidate and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey went on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM to talk with Steve Bannon about his conservative record and his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia. Conservative icon Steve Bannon praised Morrisey.

Steve Bannon: “I’ll tell you what Pat, this is the reason that, at Breitbart News, we love you, we love you on the show, and I’ll tell you why. It’s no flash, it’s all grind. You’re a grinder, but I’ll tell you one thing, when Morrisey says he’s going to get something done, it gets done. It’s blocking and tackling. And I’m telling you, I’ve told people this with Trump, it’s authenticity. People are tired of blow-dried politicians; they have their Frank Luntz-programmed words that work; they look like a product being marketed by Procter and Gamble. What they want is people that are authentic, that sit there like Pat Morrisey and say, hey, I’m going to do the following three things: Bang, bang, bang, and they get done. I mean, Pat, I think that’s why people admire you so much in West Virginia.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

The Hill also reported today that Bannon is looking to support Patrick Morrisey in the U.S. Senate primary against former-Democrat Rep. Evan Jenkins.: “A source familiar with Bannon’s plans told The Hill that he is ‘all in’ for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who is running in the Senate primary race against Rep. Evan Jenkins (R) for the right to take on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).”

