WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News States To Reduce Annual Mine Safety Inspections
Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

States To Reduce Annual Mine Safety Inspections

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 02, 2017, 17:05 pm

200
1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Many Appalachian coal states, like West Virginia, were hit hard by the industry’s decline, and they are now aiming to reduce annual mine safety inspections.

The Associated Press reported that one of these states – Kentucky – is replacing some inspections with advisory visits that are embraced by coal companies.

As the Trump administration is proposing deep budget cuts to the Department of Labor, which administers the Federal Inspector Program, the reductions on the state level are directly influencing this new movement.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOne Voice Will Host Community Needs Closet
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives