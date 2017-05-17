State unemployment numbers dip a bit

CHARLESTON, WV — The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.8 percent in April, according to information released Tuesday by WorkForce West Virginia.

There were 37,200 state residents receiving unemployment benefits last month, which is down 10,700 residents from the beginning of the year.

Approximately 900 jobs were lost in construction with a modest gain of 100 jobs in manufacturing. Employment in April in mining and logging were unchanged, WorkForce West Virginia said.

The national unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent.

