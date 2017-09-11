WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State State school board proposes lowering teacher requirements
StateTop Stories

State school board proposes lowering teacher requirements

Scott PickeyBy Sep 11, 2017, 11:29 am

9
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Saturday that among the proposed changes are exempting education bachelor’s degree holders who meet minimum grade point averages from having to pass a basic knowledge test. Another change would be no longer requiring non-education master’s degree holders within “five years of directly related work experience” to pass a content knowledge test to teach the subject they hold a master’s in.

Other changes concern teacher licensure tests.

State Schools Superintendent Steve Paine says the proposed changes add more flexibility to help fill job positions without compromising quality.

All of the proposed changes can be found online at wvde.state.wv.us/policies . The official public comment period ends 4 p.m. Oct. 10.

Comments

comments

Previous PostApple may test the bounds of iPhone love with a $1,000 model
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives