MONROE COUNTY– State police in Monroe County need your help identifying two people of interest in a robbery investigation.

Police tell us yesterday around 3:30 PM two people came into Daisy’s III on Route 219 north of Peterstown. The two stole a sum of money from one of the employees. Police say they cannot release too many details of the incident, but did say no firearms were used in the robbery. If you have any information please call state police in union at 304-772-5100.

