State Police Need Help in Fraud Investigation

Jun 20, 2017

BECKLEY– Cpl. S. R. Moore with the West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment, is working a credit card fraud case and needs your help in identifying the suspects in these videos.  Anyone with any information can contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700, or contact Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867 or at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org

