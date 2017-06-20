BECKLEY– Cpl. S. R. Moore with the West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment, is working a credit card fraud case and needs your help in identifying the suspects in these videos. Anyone with any information can contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700, or contact Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867 or at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState
State Police Need Help in Fraud Investigation
By Rachel AyersJun 20, 2017, 18:27 pm64
BECKLEY– Cpl. S. R. Moore with the West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment, is working a credit card fraud case and needs your help in identifying the suspects in these videos. Anyone with any information can contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700, or contact Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867 or at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.
Previous PostNicholas Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of Minor Next PostManchin Celebrates WV Day With Pepperoni Roll
Rachel Ayers
Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More